Queen Elizabeth II marks 94th birthday without fanfare

LONDON (AP) — Britain is marking Queen Elizabeth II's 94th birthday with silence Tuesday, as the nation in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forgoes the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the new headquarters of the Royal Philatelic society in London on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. The Royal Philatelic society holds an archive of documents covering everything about the postal service, many of which bear the profile head of the queen. (Tolga Akmen / Pool via AP)

With thousands dead amid the outbreak, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be appropriate. Nor will there be a celebratory peal of bells at Westminster Abbey, as the church where the queen was married and crowned is currently closed.

The royal family took to social media to share images of Elizabeth as she marks the occasion — but in keeping with social distancing rules, there will be no visits.

The queen will mark the day with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

