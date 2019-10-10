Queen Latifah to host Women's Achieve Summit in Virginia

Queen Latifah will host the Women's Achieve Summit next week in Richmond, Virginia.

The Tuesday summit will coincide with the 400th anniversary of the recruitment of English women in significant numbers in the Virginia colony. In November 1619, 147 English women were recruited to join Jamestown's male settlers.

The summit will feature notable female business leaders, politicians and activists who will honor 400 years of women's achievements.

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," will be the keynote speaker. Other notables expected to attend include Pamela Northam, the First Lady of Virginia, and Jay Ell Alexander, founder and chief executive officer of Black Girls RUN!

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, will be the honorary co-host.

The summit will be at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

