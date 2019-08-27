Questions remain as probes dig into Virginia Beach shooting

A firm conducting an independent probe into Virginia Beach's mass shooting says it's reviewed more than 300,000 emails and hours of camera footage and 911 calls.

Municipal building where a gunman opened fire in May, killing 12 people | RIevse/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0/MGN

But the firm's CEO says it's not ready to release details from its investigation into why a city worker fatally shot 12 people on May 31.

Hillard Heintze CEO Arnette Heintze updated Virginia Beach's City Council on Tuesday.

His update failed to satisfy at least one victim's family and community activists at the meeting.

Sonja Snelling, whose husband Bert was killed, said she hasn't received any information.

Minister Gary McCollum said he fears the probe won't dig enough into what he said was a toxic atmosphere in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police are conducting their own investigation. Major findings have not been released.

