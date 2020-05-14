Quick's Bus among the hundreds of bus companies that rallied in D.C. asking for financial relief

Bus drivers across the country took to Washington D.C. Wednesday looking for support from the government. This came after the industry has taken a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quick's bus in Washington D.C. on May 13, 2020. | Credit: WHSV

416 bus companies and over 1,000 buses showed up to D.C. to ask for financial assistance from Congress, and Quick's Bus Service was among those hoping to have their voice heard.

"Without some help, I fear that most of us won't be around this time next year," Jason Quick, President of Quick's, said.

That's why Quick's was among those that rallied in D.C. asking Congress to set aside $15 billion for the motorcoach industry.

"We were left out of any stimulus packages. We got zero money where the airlines got $60 billion, Amtrak $1 billion," Quick said.

And with no trips and no relief, Quick's had to furlough all its drivers for two pay periods and shop and office workers for one.

"Through the Payroll Protection Program, which has been wonderful, we've been able to bring everybody back. The drivers are still at home. We're social distancing here, but everybody is employed," Quick said.

But they still need the help.

"We just hope that Congress has a second stimulus and third and a fourth because we don't see our industry picking back up until probably next year," Quick said.

But even then, the company said business will probably look different.

"When you're supposed to have 56 people on a bus and you'll have 14... I think it's going to change the way everybody does business," Quick said.

He said they have the cleaning technology to ensure that everyone will be safe on their motorcoaches when they come back on for a ride.

"By the time everybody is willing to ride again, we'll be ready to take them," Quick said.

