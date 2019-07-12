R. Kelly reportedly arrested on federal sex trafficking charges

Singer R. Kelly has been arrested in Chicago by NYPD detectives and Homeland Security investigators on federal sex trafficking charges, New York television station WNBC reports, citing two law enforcement sources.

The station reports Kelly is expected to be brought to New York, and that further details are expected to be announced Friday.

CBS News also reports Kelly was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges, according to law enforcement sources.

The New York Times quotes Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Illinois, as saying Kelly was arrested on a 13-count federal indictment, which “includes charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor, and obstruction of justice.”

R. Kelly has been accused of sexual abuse allegations dating back two decades. He was arrested in February and charged with aggravated sexual abuse involving four women, three of whom were minors at the time of the alleged abuse.

The singer pleaded not guilty to those charges.

He was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

