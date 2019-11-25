Rockingham County considers pushing start time back for students

A number of changes could soon be on the way for students in Rockingham County, including when middle and high school students start school.

Superintendent Oskar Sheikl used research from the American Academy of Pediatrics to explain that adolescents would perform better by beginning their school day later.

"There are higher exam scores, better attendance, decrease in depression, fewer accidents, so there are a number of benefits," Scheikl said.

In a presentation to the school board, Sheikl recommended middle and high school students start their school day around 9:00 a.m. and end around 3:00 p.m.

This change would shorten the school day by about an hour. However, Scheikl said that hour could go toward teacher planning time.

"If we ask teachers to have lessons where science, math, social studies, language arts, fine arts and everything is integrated, then they need to be able to work together," he said. "They can't do that in the evening or on the weekends."

In addition to benefiting students, staggered start times would help to address the bus driver shortage by giving drivers more hours, according to Scheikl.

"There are a number of bus drivers who would like extended contracts, so they can do double runs. Some bus drivers would have the ability to drive longer and have a better income," he said.

While the benefits seem clear to school officials, they are taking into consideration a number of challenges, including before school child care.

These recommendations must be approved by the school board.