RCPS needs parents to make decision on redistricting by next week

Parents of students at Rockingham County who are impacted by redistricting need to make a decision soon.

Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said the division needs time to plan for staffing and transportation changes.

"Because this is so generous compared to what other grandfathering rules are, it's a larger number of people," Scheikl said. "It affects staffing, class schedules and we want to make sure we have that back."

Scheikl said a "one time" decision needs to be made by next Friday, Feb. 14.

