Forced to rely on the internet, middle school teacher works from her car

For the past seven weeks, Rockingham County Public Schools has moved to online learning due to the spread of COVID-19, like school districts nationwide. But there's one difference in Rockingham County and a lot of parts of our area: internet access.

Anstey said she's learned to make sure her Chrome Book is charged and to bring snacks before heading out to her school.

Online learning can be convenient for students and a great resource for teachers to give out new information. All at the same time, both can stay at home without the risk of getting the coronavirus.

But for Stephanie Anstey, a history teacher at Montevideo Middle School, she still heads to her school multiple times a week.

There, she's able to check grades, answer emails, and create lesson plans — all while working inside her car.

Anstey said where she lives near the outskirts of Grottoes, her internet signal is poor and she has a hard time contacting her students.

"One day, when this first started, I was trying to make a module," Anstey said. "I worked on making like a 21-slide slide show with pictures and things like that, and it took me eight hours to finish."

So Sunday through Thursday, for several hours a day, she parks her car in the school parking lot to use the school division's faster WiFi.

She said there, she is able to contact students quickly and get more resources out for them faster.

"I figured out that my little parking spot right there is where the best internet is, at least for now," Anstey said.

Anstey said the school division has told her that she and other teachers can still go inside the building for work. It's not that they've kept her outside.

She said she'd rather stay outside, so that way, custodial staff in the building would not have to clean everything she would touch.

Anstey said where she lives, she cannot find a service that will boost her WiFi signal. Often, when responding to an email late at night, she uses data through her phone plan rather than bother with the internet.

She said although they're not sure when everyone will be able to return to school, she will continue doing this for her students as long as she needs.

"If that means it goes into next year, it's not ideal, but I'll figure it out and I'll get into a routine and Ill get it done," Anstey said. "Because I care about my kids and whatever's best for them is what I want to do."