RCPS votes to delay staggered start time pilot program

The Rockingham County School Board voted unanimously Monday night to postpone the staggered start time pilot program for a year.

The program, which was approved last month, was intended to begin for the 2020-2021 school year; however, the coronavirus pandemic caused Superintendent Oskar Scheikl to rethink the plan.

"We are losing enormous amounts of instructional time and have to try to make sure the gaps in learning aren't too great," he said. "We will have multiple chances for remediation and maybe extended summer schools, so we really didn't feel that adding another pilot project, where we would work through shortened school days, would benefit our students, and our staff, and our families."

The pilot program would affect middle and high school students in the Turner Ashby district. Students would start their day around 9:00 a.m. and get out around 3:00 p.m.

In total, students' school days would be shortened by about 45 minutes.

The proposed time change came after research was done by the school district's innovation committee. It showed students benefit from more sleep in the morning and are better engaged in class.

The school board said the start time would shorten the day, but still provide the number of educational hours needed by the state of Virginia.

Prior to the initial vote, some parents wanted the board to take more time to do surveys. They formed a group called "Parents 4 RCPS."

"We are thankful that the board is taking more time to look at this, and we really look forward to working with them over the course of the next year," said Drew Williams, with Parents 4 RCPS.