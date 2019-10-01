REAL ID will become mandatory for flying Oct. 1, 2020

It’s been a year since Virginia began issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses, and in one year, they will be required for air travel.

You can tell if your Virginia driver’s license is REAL ID-compliant because it will have a star in the upper right corner. Without that star, you will need a different form of identification beginning Oct. 1, 2020 to board a domestic flight or enter secure federal facilities or military bases.

Licenses that are not REAL ID-compliant will either say “federal limits apply” or will have nothing in the corner.

A U.S. passport and some military IDs will still be acceptable, whether or not you have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license.

An in-person visit to a DMV office, along with proper documentation, is required to obtain a REAL ID. In order to receive one, you must present proof of identity and legal presence in the U.S. such as an unexpired passport or birth certificate, proof of Social Security number, two proofs of residency and proof of name change, if applicable.

You can see a full list of the needed documents online here.

Virginia residents are not required to obtain a new driver’s license before Oct. 1, 2020. Regular Virginia driver’s licenses will still be accepted after Oct. 1, 2020, for other purposes such as voting and cashing checks.

The REAL ID isn't the only approved form of identification you can use to get on a flight. You can find a full list of the accepted identification on the Transportation Security Administration's website .