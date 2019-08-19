Clear the Shelters event sets record number of adoptions for RH-SPCA

On Saturday, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA participated in "Clear the Shelters," a nationwide adoption event and set its own record for the number of adoptions in just one day at the shelter.

During the event, the SPCA had 17 dogs and 12 cats find their forever homes.

The nationwide adoption event brought the animal adoption fee down to just $25, making it a little bit more affordable to find a four-legged friend.

Tiffany Corbin, with Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, said Saturday's event also helped the shelter free up more space for even more animals to be adopted.

"We like to say an adoption saves two lives. One that's getting adopted and another that's waiting to take their place," Corbin said. "We always have stray dogs that are pending on health assessment or behavioral assessments and so once one dog is adopted, we give a stray dog the chance to be adopted."

Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA attributes this weekend's success to being more involved with the community this summer and positive changes like their live release rate being up by 25% since the start of the year.

The $25 adoption fee is over for dogs but you can still adopt a cat or kitten for $25 during the SPCA's "Cat Days of Summer."