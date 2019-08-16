RHSPCA hosts "Clear the Shelters" event

If you have been looking for a "purrfect" companion, this weekend is your chance. This Saturday, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is hosting its first Clear the Shelters event.

The shelter's goal is to get as many of their animals into their forever homes, leaving every single kennel empty. During the event, all dogs and cats will have a $25 adoption fee.

The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA says nationwide, more than 250,000 pets were adopted since 2015 during the clear the shelters events.