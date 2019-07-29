RHSPCA looking for people to foster dogs

The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is looking for people to foster dogs. On Tuesday, August 6, the organization will be holding an information session for those interested.

"They can come to the shelter and meet dogs who are eligible for fostering and kind of learn about what it's like to foster, how it fits into their lifestyle," RHSPCA marketing and fundraising manager Tiffany Corbin said.

"Fostering lets us see what the dog is like outside of the shelter and just helps us better get them adopted," RHSPCA foster and rescue coordinator Joan Montolvo said.

The RHSPCA hopes the new foster program will help save pets lives. They're encouraging anyone interested to come out a week from Tuesday. It'll be at organization's location at 2170 Old Furnace Rd in Harrisonburg.

