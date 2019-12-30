RHSPCA receives a $5,000 match to donations through 2019

Tuesday is the last day to make donations to write off on your 2020 tax returns and the Rockingham-Harrisonburg is hoping for some last minute donations before New Years Day.

Recently, the SPCA received an offer from an generous, anonymous donor to match up to $5,000 in donations before Dec. 31.

They have only received only about $1,000 so far and hope to get as close to the donor's match offer in the next day.

Tiffany Corbin, Marketing and Fundraiser Manager at the SPCA said they plan to use the money to help with special medical cases, such as purchasing medications, treatments and surgeries.

"When donors provide matching gifts, whenever you donate, your donation goes twice as far, and helps twice as many animals, which has really been our goal for this year," Corbin said. "We've already created about a thousand more positive outcomes than last year, and we plan to do even more next year."

If you are interesting in donating to help homeless animals, you can go to the SPCA's website here, or mail in a check to RHSPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.