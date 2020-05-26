RSW Regional Jail confirms ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

The jail that serves much of the northern Shenandoah Valley has confirmed at least 15 cases of COVID-19 inside their facility.

The RSW Regional Jail announced on Tuesday that 15 people within the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials did not clarify how many of the 15 were offenders and how many were staff. The first positive case at the jail was identified last Thursday.

The jail says they're working with the Virginia Department of Health on recommendations to move forward and will provide updates as they learn more.

The Lord Fairfax Health District, which has identified 16 COVID-19 outbreaks with 385 associated cases, has one outbreak listed at a correctional facility, which likely corresponds to the RSW Regional Jail outbreak.

RSW Regional Jail, which opened in 2014, serves Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties.

As a local jail, their case numbers are not listed in the Virginia Department of Corrections' COVID-19 breakdown on their website, which has listed 1,141 total cases among Virginia inmates within their system as of May 26.