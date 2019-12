Two people were transported to Sentara RMH after an RV crashed into the underpass on I-81 near exit 245 in Harrisonburg.

Three dogs were also in the motor home and are being cared for.

Traffic was backed in both directions, with delays up to six miles.

Crews were able to reopen northbound and southbound lanes around 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg Police Department, Harrisonburg Fire Department and Virginia State Police responded.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.