Radford University issues alert for shooter near campus

UPDATE (10:41 p.m.) — A statement by Radford City Police says this is an isolated incident and not an active shooter event.

-----

Radford University sent out an alert to students to stay indoors due to shots fired near the campus.

According to a statement by Radford University, this is an isolated incident and developing police matter.

The shots were fired on the 400 block of Fairfax Street, less than half a mile away from the Student Outdoor Recreation Complex.

The suspect is 5'10 black male wearing an orange coat and black pants and was last seen headed towards campus.

Follow WHSV for updates to this case.