Radio host, pawn store owner filing lawsuit over Gov. Northam’s mask policy

Charlottesville radio host Rob Schilling and a pawn shop owner are suing Governor Ralph Northam and other officials over Virginia's mask mandate.

Northam announced on Tuesday, May 26, that, as of Friday, folks would be required to wear masks inside places of business across the commonwealth, including retail shops, restaurants, personal care and grooming establishments, government buildings, public transportation, and any indoor places where people congregate.

Exceptions are provided, including while people eating, drinking, or exercising; for people with difficulty breathing; and for children under the age of 10, although the governor strongly encouraged children over the age of 3 wear masks.

Enforcement of the order, like all public health orders in Virginia, is handled by the Virginia Department of Health rather than by law enforcement. You can learn more about what that means here

Clark Mercer, Northam's Chief of Staff said during Tuesday’s press briefing they are aware of equity and practical issues of enforcement for this policy, and a special session of the General Assembly is expected later this summer to consider civil penalties for violations instead of the currently mandated Class One misdemeanor, which is only being applied for repeated violations.

There is no timeline for how long the mask order will be in place, just as the State of Emergency for the pandemic in Virginia is set to run until lifted by the governor.

In a press release from their attorney Matthew D. Hardin, Schilling says the governor’s order is legally flawed and needs to be rescinded. The radio host also claims public trust has been abused by Northam’s “wanton actions.”

Tobey Bouch, the owner of Tobey’s Pawn Shop, says he is concerned businesses will be punished for not enforcing the mandate that people be wear a face mask inside retailers, instead of the people themselves.

The Virginia State Health Commissioner, along with Virginia Attorney Mark Herring, and Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley, are also named in the lawsuit.

Full release from Attorney Matthew Hardin:

Radio host and SchillingShow.com founder, Rob Schilling, and Tobey Bouch, owner, Tobey’s Pawn Shop, are initiating a lawsuit against Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam; Virginia State Health Commissioner, M. Norman Oliver; Virginia Attorney General, Mark Herring; and Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Jim Hingeley, in their official capacities.

Greene County-based Attorney, Matthew D. Hardin, will file the Complaint for Declaratory and Injunctive Relief on Monday. A press conference will be held on the Lawn in front of the Albemarle County General District Court at 10:00 a.m.

“There is no one above the law,” said Schilling, “and that includes the governor and his minions. Executive Order 63 is legally flawed and must be rescinded.”

Schilling continued, “The public trust has been seriously abused by the Governor’s wanton actions.”

Hardin said that Tobey’s Pawn is concerned for the health and safety of their patrons and his employees.

“The governor has put business owners between a rock and a hard place in suggesting that business entities will be punished for not enforcing his questionable mandates,” Hardin said.

Schilling and Bouch hope the suit will serve as a warning to wayward government officials statewide, that they are bound by law and not by whim.