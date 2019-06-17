Railroad crossing construction causes road closure in Harrisonburg

On Tuesday, railroad construction on Reservoir Street will close part of the roadway and may require you to take a detour during your commute.

Norfolk Southern will start construction at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, which will close Reservoir Street from Dutch Mill Court to Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Michael Parks, director of communications for the City of Harrisonburg, said the city has created a detour and posted signs that they are asking drivers to pay attention to.

"Drivers that are heading north on Reservoir will want to hit Evelyn Bird Avenue out to 33 to get around the closure," Parks said. "If you're coming out on Reservoir, you'll be able to go either way on MLK Way to bypass that."

Parks said the construction is needed to improve the crossing as over time the rail can get bumpy.

"All they're doing is they're replacing some ties under the railway and they're going to lift it up a little bit," Parks said. "If you're familiar with driving in that area, you may hit a bit of a bump where the road is uneven. This should fix that problem."

Last week, the same type of work was done at the railroad crossing on Country Club Road. Parks said the project finished up quickly and the city hopes it will be the same way for this project.

City officials said the section of the road should be opened back up by Wednesday evening.