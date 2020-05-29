Rally against police brutality to be held in Harrisonburg's Court Square

Friday night, starting at 6 p.m., a rally will be held at Court Square in Harrisonburg in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Stan Maclin, with the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Harrisonburg, said the event is being held to provide people a peaceful way to express how they feel toward police brutality and hatred.

Maclin said by no means is the rally targeted at local law enforcement but toward events that have transpired over the last week across the country.

"Unfortunately, other parts of the country people do not have an atmosphere as we do here in Harrisonburg," Maclin said. " When police are supposed to serve and protect, which in many places they do, and it turns from that to torment or kill, then it's time to take a stand and speak out."

Maclin said there will be speakers at the rally to address what has happened in Minneapolis.

Those in attendance are asked to wear a face mask and practice physical distancing from one another.

The Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, located off Reservoir Street in Harrisonburg, will reopen to tours starting June 1. For an appointment, call (540) - 578-6389