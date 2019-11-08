Rangers searching for man near Blue Ridge Parkway after motorcycle found

Rangers are searching for James Albert Hogue, 63, after his motorcycle was found near the Thunder Ridge Parking area on October 26.

Hogue was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans, according to a release from the National Park Service. He is 6'1'' with brown eyes and has a scar on his right arm.

The National Park Service said it is not uncommon for vehicles to be left at parkway overlooks for extended periods of time while the owners are on a hike. But after two days, rangers began searching for him.

Hogue had not been seen since he was contacted by the Roanoke County Sheriff's Office, according to NPS.

NPS encourages anyone with information on Hogue's whereabouts to contact the Parkway's Dispatch Center at (838) 298-1491.