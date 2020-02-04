Rape case to be dropped against doctor who was on reality TV

Prosecutors are dropping a high-profile rape case against a doctor who appeared in a reality TV dating show and his girlfriend.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Tuesday that there’s insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Orthopedic surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley were charged in 2018 with rape by use of drugs, kidnapping and other crimes.

At the time, authorities said the pair plied their victims with drugs and sexually assaulted them when they were incapable of resisting.

