A Raphine man will spend a decade in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes.

Twenty-four-year-old Michael Wayne Dill accepted a plea agreement on Friday in Waynesboro Circuit Court for one count of forcible sodomy.

According to prosecutors, Dill gave additional alcohol and marijuana to the 15-year-old victim beforehand.

Prosecutors say the victim's family was pleased with the plea agreement because it kept the victim from having to testify.