Reopen America Protests raise interesting first amendment question

As lawmakers reconvene for a special session in Richmond Wednesday, there's a rally planned in the capitol city to reopen Virginia.

Protesters throughout the Commonwealth are against the governor's extended closure of non-essential businesses. Some recently, did not seem to follow CDC guidelines of wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

Roger Soenksen, a JMU media professor who teachers courses that cover the first amendment says that these protests are tough for states to regulate.

"Really caught in what we would call a true dilemma. They want to respect first amendment rights, they want to allow dissident opinion to be expressed," Soenksen said. "On the other hand, we understand that when we gather together, we increase the likelihood of extending the time of individuals being put at risk."

Soenksen also said it could take a long time for a state to challenge these protests in court.