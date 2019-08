Organizations weighed in Tuesday night after a triple murder in Pittsylvania County for which Matthew Bernard is now in custody. The Tampa Bay Rays tweeted support for a player, and a game was canceled after the news broke. The Rays tweeted "earlier today we learned that Blake Bivens, a pitcher with our AA affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia."

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the names of the victims. WDBJ7 has not confirmed names of the victims or the connection with Bivens.

Central Boulevard Church of God in Danville also posted on Facebook asking for the community's support in this tragedy.

The church wrote, in part, "the Bernard and Bivens families are very precious to us, and we at Central Boulevard desire your prayers for these dear people."

WDBJ7 is working to learn more about the victims and their connections.

Copyright 2019/WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

A statement from CEO & Managing Owner, Lou DiBella. pic.twitter.com/Uocm0juKb7 — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) August 28, 2019