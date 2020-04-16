Reasons to wait a few more weeks before doing any spring planting

Even though we've had some warm days lately, it might be tempting, but it's still too early for new plants, according to our First Alert Storm Team.

It's also more than just frost or freezing temperatures.

With so many people working from home or staying at home now, you might be taking on more spring projects, like getting the garden ready.

Even with warm sunny spring days, it's still too early for those new plants though. That includes most vegetables (anything that's not cold hardy) and any new flowers or plants.

Arlene Reid, with Glenhaven Greenhouse, explains why you'll want to resist that temptation and wait.

"Plants that are planted when the ground is warmer will grow, they take off when the soil finally warms up. The roots do not like to be in cold soil. Plants just don't like cold feet."

"One of the dangers in planting now, is if we have a freeze instead of a frost, there's not much you can do. You can cover or protect plants from a frost, but a freeze gets into the plant and damages it."

The average last freeze for the Shenandoah Valley is the end of April; for West Virginia, this is into mid-May.

We can typically get frost through at least mid-May in the Valley, and late May for West Virginia.

What if you want to to take the risk? Reid says if you do that, and the plant gets damaged to the point where you have to buy new ones, that's depleting the supply of that plant for other people.

So what if you've already planted? Pay close attention to the weather forecast, especially for temperatures below 40 degrees and when the skies are clear. You may have to do a little more work in the coming weeks to protect the plants on the cold nights.