Recall: Trampoline’s legs can break, cause injuries

It's called the Super Jumper, but officials warn it's super dangerous.

The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission has issued a recall for the Super Jumper 14-foot trampoline.

It’s also pulling the 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines that come with enclosures but do not have reinforcement clamps.

The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot combo has eight metal legs.

The federal agency says the manufacturer has received 97 reports of the welds on the legs breaking off, causing the trampoline to collapse. At least four people have been injured.

People who bought the trampoline should stop using it and contact Super Jumper for a repair kit, which contains reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampolines' welded joints.

About 23,000 of the trampolines were sold online on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and Overstock’s websites.