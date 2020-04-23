Recapping a stunning April heatwave that hit the Valley 95 years ago

In the month of April, weather of all varieties can happen. The Shenandoah Valley has seen blizzards and heat waves all in the month of April.

95 years ago today, an early heatwave that usually occurs in the heat of summer hit the Valley in late April. Three days of 90+ degrees were reported at Dale Enterprise from April 25-27 in 1925.

The Daily News Record noted at the time that Dale Enterprise broke the all-time April record, which was a third of a century old at the time, of 92 degrees in 1893. On April 25th, the temperature reached 91 degrees. Mercury continued to rise the following two days; it hit 94 degrees on the 26th, and then 97 degrees on the 27th.

In the summertime, this kind of heat wave is a nuisance and our bodies are fairly used to warm weather. Could you imagine if you woke up tomorrow, though, and the temperature was in the mid 90s, considering the Valley experienced a freeze just two days ago?

That shock essentially happened with the April 1925 heatwave. Just four days before this heatwave began, it was 25 degrees in the morning. The Valley experienced a 70 degree temperature swing over the course of 4-5 days!

Welcome to Virginia.

This heatwave still stands in Dale Enterprise's record books 95 years later.

Since Dale Enterprise began record-keeping in 1893, only ten times has the thermometer surpassed 90 degrees before May. The last time this occurred was in 1976.

It's a pretty safe bet that it will not be happening in 2020.

