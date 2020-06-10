Recapping the 1995 tornado that plowed through Waynesboro

On June 10, 1995, a F1 tornado touched down in Waynesboro bringing $2 million in damages.

The tornado touched down in southwestern Waynesboro at around 2:45 pm that day. The tornado had F1 strength (winds of 73-122 mph) and was on the ground for 3.5 miles as lifted in the mountains east of the city.

$2 million in damaged occurred with this tornado as the tornado first went through a residential community in Waynesboro. This caused damage to trees and sheds and minor roof damage to homes.

The tornado crossed at Exit 94 of I-64 where US-340 passes. This caused a tractor-trailer to flip. A 22-ton crane was knocked over southeast of town, and the tornado continued to move through residential communities.

David Van Covern was the Waynesboro public information officer and director of parks and recreation at the time and said, "The damage is so extensive, I don't know how we're going to handle it yet. This is something we can fix but it's going to take a significant amount of time."

Van Covern also expressed how it was a miracle that no one was hurt.

A mobile home was destroyed and significant structural damages occurred east of town before the tornado dissipated. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths were reported.

It was very fortunate that it struck a lesser populated area and not downtown Waynesboro. Otherwise the situation could have been much worse with more debris thrown around.

In addition to the tornado, other storm reports that day include flooding on Route 11 near Fort Defiance and severe wind damage in Frederick county.

If you would like to share photos or memories of this event you can email Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz at:

aurbanowicz@whsv.com