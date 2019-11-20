Recipe for Disaster: Deep Fried Turkey

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three times as many home cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving day than on any other day of the year.

"When we arrived on scene, the entire back rear porch was on fire, you could see the deep fryer sitting in the middle of the porch," said Morgantown Fireman Matt Peery while recalling being dispatched to a house fire on Thanksgiving.

"It happened as a result of them deep frying a frozen turkey, because the water from the ice of the frozen turkey mixed with the oil...reacted with the oil and erupted in a geyser of flames," said Peery.

Captain Matt Freshour says when the department gets a call on Thanksgiving, deep fried turkeys are often to blame.

"The big one that you'll see more than anything is people like to deep fry a turkey, but they have to let it thaw out first. If they put a frozen turkey in the deep fryer, the oil reacts pretty violently and it goes everywhere," said Freshour.

Thus the geyser of flames Fireman Peery spoke of.

Captain Freshour also says fires can happen because people just aren't paying attention.

"People like to cook at home, it's one of the holidays where people come in and expect a big dinner. So a lot of times people don't pay attention to their cooking, they leave the kitchen. One of the big 'no no's' is once you start cooking, just stay there."

He also says people's first instinct is to throw water on hot oil when that only makes the problem worse.

He explained that..."once the oil gets everywhere, the first thing they want to do is put water on it and that's a no-no. It allows the oil to travel faster because you start in the kitchen, even if you're outside on your deck or whatever the case may be, it goes out, then you put water and it goes out and maybe it catches your cushions, maybe it catches the decking, maybe it catches...so it goes all over the place."

That's when the fire breaks out, but the fire department says to not fight it on your own.

The best thing for you to do if your Thanksgiving dinner does go awry is to get everyone out of the house and call 911.

You should also have basic fire prevention methods on hand, including a fire extinguisher in your kitchen, but don't keep it right next to your stove due to pressurized gas.

In the case of a basic grease fire on your stovetop, the best method is to put a lid on the pan to smother the grease or to use a fire extinguisher.

Fire departments also recommend devices that can be installed over your stovetop, known as 'Stove-Top Fire Stops.'

It's a can that attaches to an oven hood with a wick on the bottom that's activated if flames reach it, dumping powder that extinguishes the fire.

Even if you have one and it does appear to stop a fire, it is still important to call 911 though.

About eight years ago, the Harrisonburg Fire Department received grants to start putting Stove-Top Fire Stops in homes. Dozens of fires have been put out by the devices since then.

