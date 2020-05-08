Record warmth in West, record cold in East

Half of the country could see record-setting heat in the coming days, while the other half is bracing for much colder temperatures.

Record cold is expected to plunge into the east, making it feel more like early spring.

Temperatures as cold as 25 to 30 degrees below normal are expected in the coming days and into the weekend.

In our area, freeze warnings have been posted for Friday overnight as temperatures will likely fall into the mid 20s to low 30s.

Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 40s which is over 20 degrees below average. Freezing temperatures will impact our area again Saturday overnight.

It is likely we will set a record for coldest high temperatures on Saturday in Harrisonburg. The record coldest high is currently 52 that was set back in 2006. Our current forecast high is 49.

Record low temperatures will likely not be set. For Saturday and Sunday, record lows are in the mid 20s. While those temperatures could happen in the mountains, the Valley will likely stay higher but be below freezing.

Meanwhile, triple digit heat will likely scorch the southwest Wednesday and Thursday, bringing weather that feels like summer.

Heat watches, warnings, or advisories cover about 14 million people in the region.

This includes Phoenix, where the National Weather Service says afternoon temperatures of 104 to 108 are expected.

A pattern change is expected for mid-May. According to the Climate Prediction Center, above average temperatures are a good possibility for the East Coast 8-14 days out.