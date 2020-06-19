Recreational boaters advised to exercise extreme caution this weekend

With both flood warnings and cold water temperature advisories issued throughout Virginia this weekend, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) is advising boaters to use extreme caution when venturing into rivers.

According to DGIF, conservation police officers recently responded to several boating incidents due to boaters trying to navigate waters impacted by heavy rains and cold water temperatures. In these conditions, water levels can become significantly higher than normal and floating debris on or beneath the surface can lead to injuries for recreational boaters.

“Disregarding safety messages and attempting to boat on rising or flooded waters not only puts the boaters at risk, but also our [Conservation Police Officers] and other first responders that are called to rescue them,” said Major Scott Naff with DGIF’s Conservation Police.

Multiple water rescues have occurred in our area with this week’s weather advisories. That included several on Thursday night along the South Branch Potomac River due to hazardous weather and water conditions.

At around 3:15 p.m. on June 18, a call came in when a kayaker in the Big Bend Campground area was having difficulty getting out of his intended spot in the river. The kayaker was found safe after a two-and-a-half-hour search.

The second call came in shortly before 5:00 p.m., where one person was stuck on an island in the river in Grant County. The person was rescued safely by rescue crews from multiple agencies.

Around 5:30 p.m., a capsized canoe was found in the water with its three boaters safe downriver. Officials believed the boaters were able to exit the canoe before it floated away.

These incidents all occurred due to heavy rain that fell throughout the day, leading to flood warnings.

According to a release from DGIF, the organization recommends the following whenever you get on the river:

• Always check local river conditions. You can visit https://www.americanwhitewater.org/ for more information.

• Check your local forecast.

• Check the River and Lake conditions with the National Weather Service.

• Be aware that it is possible that high water will force the temporary closing of some boat ramps.

• Have a good plan and share it with someone who knows where you will be and your expected return time.

• Make sure you have the proper equipment onboard and that you wear a properly sized and fitted life jacket.

