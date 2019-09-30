Recycling center employee tracks down Purple Heart recipient

An employee from Gerdau Metals Recycling in Waynesboro was able to track down the recipient of a Purple Heart medal found in a Kia that was going to be recycled last week.

With help from paperwork inside the Kia, LeRoy Wells said he was able to get in contact with family members of Frank Wayman, Sr., the recipient of the Purple Heart.

"It was an exciting moment to be able to talk with them and let them know that we had found it," Wells said. "We found a lot of clues in the vehicle itself and used those and the social media network to try and locate family members."

One of these clues was paperwork from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs found inside the Kia. Wells said there were no names engraved on the back of the medal.

With this information, Wells said they were able to track down some family members on social media.

"We ultimately made contact with a sister and daughter of the actual recipient in Florida, who put us in contact with the granddaughter of the recipient and her father, who lived in North Carolina," he said.

According to Wayman's family, he was traveling down to North Carolina from New York when he abandoned his car in northern Virginia. From that point, the car was taken to Gerdau Metals Recycling in Stuarts Draft, where the Purple Heart medal was recovered by Wells.

With this new discovery, Wells hopes to return the Purple Heart back to its owner.

"We would be very interested in returning it to them and to the family so they could cherish it as other people do with their different hearts and medals that we receive when you're in the military," Wells said.

"Any medal or anything that belongs to a veteran should go back to them or at least to their family," Wells, who is a veteran himself, previously said. "It really doesn't have any monetary value, but there is a lot of sentimental value and a lot of respect for that veteran that received that medal in the line of duty."

Wells is planning to travel down to North Carolina in the next couple of weeks to return the Purple Heart.

