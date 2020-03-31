Red Cross expands hours, days for collection centers while blood drives are postponed

Local blood drives have been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the American Red Cross is encouraging people to still give blood.

Bill Brent, who is the executive director for the American Red Cross Central and Shenandoah Chapters in Virginia, said that the Red Cross has been expanding the hours and days donation centers are open to make up for the lack of blood drives.

He said they are taking extra precautions and pre-screening anyone who comes in to give a donation and doing through cleanings between donors to avoid any risk of spreading coronavirus.

They are not taking walk-in donations right now; appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. That helps them enforce social distancing.

"We encourage them, if that's two weeks, three weeks, or four weeks from now, please schedule that appointment and follow through because the need for blood is constant. That doesn't change," said Brent.

He said the goal is to keep the momentum going for individuals to come donate blood at centers as long as the virus outbreak continues.

You can learn more from the Red Cross and make an appointment here.

