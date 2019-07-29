Red Cross offers $5 Amazon Gift Card during ‘emergency blood shortage’

The American Red Cross is facing an “emergency blood shortage” of type O blood, the blood group most needed by hospitals.

To help fill that need, the organization is offering a $5 Amazon.com gift card to people who donate blood or platelets through Aug. 29 to help combat the shortage.

The Red Cross currently has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms.

“We are grateful to Amazon for their support in addressing a ‘Right Now Need’ for blood donations,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president Red Cross Blood Services, of a $1 million donation the company made. “Each donation truly matters to those counting on blood products to battle illness and injury. Today, we are asking the public to donate as soon as possible to ensure blood is available on hospital shelves for those in need.”

Donors can schedule an appointment to give by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App/a>, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

