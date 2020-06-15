Red Cross testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

As of Monday. June 15, and into the future for a limited time, the American Red Cross will be testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with most community blood drives canceled because of precautions, the Red Cross has been in serious need of blood donations.

Now, with that need still urgent, especially with more elective procedures resuming at hospitals that require blood products, the Red Cross is encouraging donations while also offering antibody testing.

PCR tests, which are the nasal swabs you've frequently seen, detect the active presence of the coronavirus in someone's system. On the other hand, antibody tests detect whether someone's blood has antibodies for COVID-19 present, essentially determining if their immune system has produced antibodies to fight the virus, whether or not the person every showed symptoms.

For anyone donating blood with the Red Cross, all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies using samples pulled at the same time as the donation that are sent to a testing laboratory where the blood also undergoes routine testing for infectious diseases.

A positive antibody test does not confirm active infection of the virus or guarantee that someone is immune to contracting the virus in the future.

Anyone who donates blood and gets the antibody test will be able to access their antibody test results within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or online through the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The antibody test being used by the Red Cross was authorized for emergency use by the FDA.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

The Red Cross is not offering PCR, or diagnostic, tests.

If you would like to donate blood and receive an antibody test, you can make an appointment through the Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or using the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Through a partnership with Amazon, anyone who gives blood in the month of June will get a $5 Amazon gift card via email.

You should only plan to give blood if you feel well. If you don't feel well or believe you may be ill with COVID-19, you should postpone your donation until a later time to protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors.

According to the Red Cross, all of their blood drive and donations centers follow the "highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions."

That means temperature checks, social distancing and mandatory face coverings for donors and staff have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

You're asked to schedule an appointment before arriving at any blood drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while there, in alignment with CDC guidelines.

About blood donation

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.