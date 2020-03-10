Red Cross urging people to donate blood amid coronavirus concerns

The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals who are able to give blood or platelets to do so in order to maintain the blood supply and prevent shortages amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Cold and flu season has already affected the nation’s ability to maintain the blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows, the number of eligible people to give blood may decrease further.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

While donating or receiving blood is a safe process, the Red Cross has implemented new donation guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak in the abundance of caution. Individuals are asked to postpone donation for 28 days if they have done the following:

• Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea;

• Receive a diagnosis of COVID-19, contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.

There is no evidence or data that coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there are no reported cases around the world where a respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, was transmitted from a transfusion.

