Red Front Supermarket asks community to 'Please give us a chance'

Red Front Supermarket in Harrisonburg is one of the last local, family-owned grocery stores in the Shenandoah Valley.

After some negative commotion on social media, the company is asking the community in a Facebook post to give the store a chance, because, if not, they say they may be forced to close their doors for good.

Under new ownership, Red Front made some changes that they said the community wasn't happy about, like cutting back on print advertising and overtime hours for employees.

In the post, the company says the decision to stay open later on Sundays led to some unhappy employees who spread negative comments.

Red Front says they want to hear your comments and suggestions at an information desk inside the store, adding that management wants to establish a community advisory committee to help the supermarket "respond to the grocery needs of the community."

The store is also interested in making new additions to the store, like a salad bar, organic produce, an eating area, and establishing an area of the store to address healthy living habits.

Red Front said they want to continue to be a part of the community, but losing customers and sales may leave them no other option than to close.

