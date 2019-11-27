Red Front Supermarket prepares for Thanksgiving rush

Thanksgiving is Thursday, which means Wednesday is a busy day for grocery stores around the Valley. Many people have been heading to supermarkets, buying everything they need for tomorrow's feasts.

People have been coming in and out the doors at Red Front Supermarket all day, everyone stocking up on ingredients for Thanksgiving favorites, like pies, casseroles and, of course, turkeys.

"Fresh turkeys, turkey breast, turkey legs thighs, turkey wings, my store is probably full of turkeys right now," Store manager and partner, Zeeshan Seth, said.

Seth said they expect to sell around 200 to 300 turkeys on Wednesday alone.

Stuffing has also been an item that is flying off the shelves.

"it just keeps us busy constantly. I was here for almost 16 hours yesterday just getting ready for today," Seth said.

He said he and his team were stocking shelves and making holiday favorites easily accessible, but the prep for the Thanksgiving rush started at least a month ago.

"We find things on sale, or bulk, like if you buy more, you get it cheaper. So, we prepare in advance so we can keep our prices low and comparable," Seth said.

With so much preparation, it takes more people to get the job done.

"Just preparing for the order at least a four man job, getting all of it ready, getting it prepared, getting it displayed, priced."

Seth said he and his team work hard on the holidays for the community, but they enjoy seeing familiar faces.

"Right around the holiday season, we get a lot more people coming in. It's a lot more nostalgia because we have people coming back into town, and this has been a landmark for Harrisonburg for years," Seth said.

Red Front Supermarket is open until 11 p.m., and they expect to stay busy until then.

They will even be open tomorrow for the first time ever from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for any last minute needs.