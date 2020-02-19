Red Wing Roots Music Festival announces full 2020 lineup

An annual Shenandoah Valley music festival has announced their full lineup for 2020.

The Red Wing Roots Music Festival issued an announcement on Feb. 19 with their band lineup for this year's festival, the 8th annual, which will be held at Natural Chimneys Park, in Mount Solon, Va., from July 10-12.

The Steel Wheels host the festival again this year, but more than 40 bands will perform across five stages during the 3-day festival.

Headliners for 2020 include The Mavericks, Sarah Jarosz, Billy Strings and Asleep At The Wheel.

Among the dozens of other artists scheduled to appear are Hiss Golden Messenger, Son Little, Tim O'Brien Band, Peter Rowan’s Free Mexican Airforce w/ Los Texmaniacs and Dustbowl Revival.

You can find the full lineup at the Red Wing Roots website.

In addition to band performances, the festival also includes family-friendly activities, camping, and food trucks, as well as craft beer, cider, and wine.

Outdoor activities include a kids' climbing wall and play area, bike rides and group runs, as well as morning yoga sessions beneath the Natural Chimneys.

Organizers say some of the camping options at the park are already sold out for this year's festival, so they encourage people planning on-site camping to make their reservations soon.

Less than 1,000 three-day tickets are still available. Organizers say a limited number of single-day tickets will go on sale at the start of June. Tickets can be bought at redwingroots.com/.