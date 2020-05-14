Red Wing Roots Music Festival postpones event until 2021

An annual Shenandoah Valley music festival that was preparing for its 8th year with a schedule of more than 80 bands has postponed the festival until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Wing Roots Music Festival was scheduled for July 10-12, 2020, with the Steel Wheels hosting the festival and more than 40 bands performing over three days at Natural Chimneys Park in Mount Solon.

But this week, the organizers of the festival announced that it was being postponed until July 9-11, 2021, because of ongoing effects from COVID-19.

Many other summer events, including Staunton's 'Happy Birthday America' celebration and Waynesboro's 'Summer Extravaganza' have already been canceled or postponed as well.

Red Wiing Roots organizers say they anticipate ticket sales for the 2021 festival will reopen on December 9, 2020.

They'll announce more on the future festival as time goes on.

If you already have tickets for the 2020 festival, you're encouraged to do, essentially, nothing, and hold onto your tickets for the festival in 2021 instead.

Organizers say both tickets for the music and camping will be honored when everyone gathers again in 2021.

However, if you'd rather not hold onto your tickets for another a year, you can check your options on their 2020 Ticket Options webpage.

They've also launched a new Chimney Club for anyone who wants to offer additional support to the festival during COVID-19.

"In the meantime, stay safe, be well, and love one another the best you can," The Steel Wheels and the Red Wing team said.

The festival was also slated to include food trucks and local wineries, breweries, and cideries. Many of those businesses, if they have outdoor seating, an reopen to limited capacity this weekend under Phase 1 of Gov. Northam's 'Forward Virginia' reopening plan.