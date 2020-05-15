Red Wing Roots Music Festival canceled this summer

On Thursday, organizers of the Red Wing Roots Music Festival said this year's event will be canceled to protect staff and attendees from the spread of COVID-19.

"Nothing is more important then the well being of our staff and patrons so we made the decision to just hold off this year and hope for the best that we can see each other next year," Jeremiah Jenkins, a managing partner with the festival said.

The festival is held every July in Mt. Solon. It typically brings in 4,000 people a day. Organizers said tickets and camping reservations bought for this year will be honored for next year.

Some refunds will be given out to those who are unable to attend next year's festival on July 9-11 in 2021.

Organizers have also launched a new Chimney Club for those looking to offer additional support to the festival during this challenging time.

In addition to band performances, the festival also includes family-friendly activities, camping, and food trucks, as well as craft beer, cider, and wine.

Outdoor activities include a kids' climbing wall and play area, bike rides and group runs, as well as morning yoga sessions beneath the Natural Chimneys.

Organizers say some of the camping options at the park were already sold out for this year's festival back in February.