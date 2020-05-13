Redeemer Classical relocates, renovates Keezletown Community Cannery for school expansion

The Keezletown Community Cannery has gotten a new home.

The cannery opened in 1942, and was originally housed in the basement of the Keezletown Elementary School building before being relocated to a separate structure behind the school.

In 2017, Redeemer Classical purchased the property and has been doing renovations on the school building, which houses its 140 students. In 2019, the school announced it would be expanding its Pre-K through 8th grade curriculum by adding Rhetoric School, which covers 9th through 12th grades.

Ron Hoch, the head of school, said that all of the space in the main building is being used and the school needed more space, so the cannery made sense to use, but the school wanted to make sure that the community cannery had a new home and that the community could still use it.

Gordon Driver, owner of G&W Ambulance, contacted the school and expressed interest in running the cannery from his property in Hinton, VA.

"We're happy. We think it's a really good solution that allows us to grow and expand in a fairly cost-effective way, but it allows the cannery to keep going and keep being an asset to the community," said Hoch.

Renovations have already begun on the cannery and Hoch said the plan is to keep as much of its structural and historical integrity as possible. The space will contain two classrooms, a faculty office, conference room for round-table discussions and bathrooms.

The 2020-2021 school year will welcome Redeemer's first group of 9th grade students in the Rhetoric School.

"It's something we've been working toward, so there's a lot of excitement. Our students that are continuing with us next year into ninth grade are very excited for that, and so, yeah, it feels really good," said Hoch.

Additional grades will be added each year until 2024, when the school offers a full 9th through 12th grade program.

Hoch said the renovations should be done in July, and the school is looking forward to utilizing the building in the upcoming school year.