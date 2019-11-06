Redistricting, other changes could be coming to Rockingham County Public Schools

Changes could be coming to the structure of the school day and possible redistricting for students of Rockingham County Public Schools.

In a letter addressed to the school division's community posted online Wednesday night, Dr. Oskar Scheikl said an innovation committee has spent two and a half years in a process and conversation to create an educational system designed to prepare students for the future.

"The recommendations urge us to pursue a path towards developing school environments that focus on deeper learning and hands-on application of knowledge," Scheikl wrote.

On Nov. 11, Scheikl said information will be shared about the challenges the school division faces with population growth and overcrowding at schools especially in the designated Urban Development Area east of Harrisonburg.

"We have worked closely with county staff to develop growth projections for each high school attendance area," Scheikl wrote in the letter. "Potential solutions will be discussed, including the possible redistricting of students."

Scheikl said it is important to keep in mind no decisions have been made.

There will be presentations in the coming months to explain the thoughts of the committee and an opportunity for public discussion.

The Rockingham County Public School Board will hold five meetings around the county to explain the findings of the committee.

- Nov. 11 at Elkton Area Community Center

- Nov. 25 at Grottoes Community Room

- Dec. 9. at Broadway Community Center

- Jan. 27 at Keezletown Ruritan Hall

- Feb. 10 at Bridgewater Town Hall.

For the link to the full letter, click here.