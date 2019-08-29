Refill Renew growing, adding new products almost daily

Since opening almost three months ago, Refill Renew said they've gotten in new products almost daily.

Co-owner Mandy Drumheller said the laundry detergent is among their most popular products. | Credit: WHSV

The store is co-owned by Mandy Drumheller and Cassy Whitacre. They came up with the idea for the store after a little brainstorming earlier this year, after Staunton and surrounding areas announced they would stop recycling plastics.

Drumheller said so far, the most popular products have been laundry detergent, shampoos and conditioners, and the local bar soaps.

She said many customers bring in their own bottles to refill.

"The most exciting part is when we sell something in a bottle someone brought from home, and we think there's one less bottle going into the trash," Drumheller said.

She added there have also been a lot of people coming in for personal products and ways to reduce plastic in other areas. Drumheller said they carry reusable plastic bags, bee's wrap and other more sustainable food storage methods.

Since they opened, Drumheller said many of their customers have been grateful to have an option like the store.

Amy Fetterman comes to shop from Fishersville once every few weeks.

"I would say it's given me the permission to do what I've been wanting to do, and that's to reduce my plastic intake, and now I can, and I have confidence in what I'm doing," Fetterman said.

Fetterman added that she likes to be able to see the product and get recommendations, and she also likes supporting women-owned businesses.