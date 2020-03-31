Relay for life of James Madison goes virtual

COVID-19 is no match for Relay For Life of JMU, the second largest collegiate Relay in the nation.

The previously scheduled Relay For Life event at JMU, originally to take place on Hillside Field, April 3rd, has now been transferred to a virtual online event that will take place on April 17.

"After the recent events that took an emotional toll on our school, the JMU community needs to be together now more than anything," said Samantha Schoeps, the Executive Director of JMU's Relay for Life. "Relay For Life of JMU is one of the most uplifting events at this university because it brings people from different organizations all together for one night to celebrate life and an incredible cause."

Relay For Life of JMU plans to motivate its participants in the week leading up to the event with different missions for different days. Mission Monday is one of the days planned in which the students have a goal to raise $2,000 to fund 100 1-800 calls for the American Cancer Society, as it is one of the most needed services during this time of social distancing.

The students also plan to collect videos from current students, staff, and faculty, and family members to share on their "Why I Relay" Wednesday.

On Friday, April 17, Relay for Life of JMU will bring a unique and never before seen spin to their largest campus fundraiser, virtually recognizing and honoring cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones in the virtual Opening Ceremonies, the Luminaria Ceremony, and the Fight Back Ceremony.

For more information, follow Relay for Life of James Madison University on social media.

If you’d like to contribute to the fight against cancer, during a time when cancer patients need the American Cancer Society more than ever before, visit www.RelayForLife.org/JMU and make a tax deductible donation.