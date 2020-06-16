Remainder of Confederate monument in Norfolk to come down

The remainder of an 80-foot-tall Confederate monument in the Virginia city of Norfolk is expected to come down.

Photo: WVEC

The city said in a statement that work would begin Tuesday and take two to four days.

A statue of a Confederate soldier that stood atop the monument was already removed last week.

Norfolk's mayor had ordered the removal for safety reasons. City officials said people had been climbing on the monument. A protester was also recently injured in the neighboring city of Portsmouth after demonstrators pulled down a statue at a Confederate monument in that city.

Confederate monuments have been coming down throughout the South in the wake of protests against police brutality and racism. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Norfolk officials said they would still follow state law and hold a public hearing on July 7 regarding where its Confederate statue would ultimately be relocated.