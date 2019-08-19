The summer of 1969 was a season of monumental headlines. The world paused to watch Americans land on the moon. Woodstock electrified a generation and changed the course of rock and roll history.

But in central and western Virginia, no event had a greater impact than Hurricane Camille. In the span of just a few hours, more than 27 inches of rain overwhelmed parts of our region, causing widespread floods and mudslides.

1969 was a rainy year in central Virginia. Frequent storms soaked the area for months, but nothing could prepare residents for the deluge that would come on August 19 and 20.

In the overnight hours while many were sleeping, the tropical system known as Camille barreled across the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Camille was a Category 5 hurricane when it made landfall in Mississippi, causing millions of dollars worth of damage and claiming lives long before it reached the Old Dominion. Because the storm was expected to break up over land, few in Virginia were prepared for the floods to come.

Twenty-three people died in Rockbridge County, where floods overwhelmed Buena Vista, Glasgow, and Goshen. No community was hit harder than Nelson County, where an estimated 27 inches of rain fell in less than eight hours. When the waters receded, 125 people were dead. Thirty-three were never found. Eight could not be identified.

In that one night, the county lost one percent of its population.

To mark the anniversary of this tragic event, WHSV's sister station, WDBJ, interviewed those who lived through the storm and helped their communities recover from the devastation. On August 18, WDBJ aired a 30 minute special broadcast called "Remembering Camille: 50 Years after the Flood."

On Monday and Tuesday at 6 p.m., WHSV's Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz will share stories of survival and of those who did not make it through the night.

We hope the program will honor those impacted by Camille and educate people about the devastation caused by the storm.

