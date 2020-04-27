Remembering the 2011 outbreak that dropped 19 tornadoes in Virginia

April 2011 was home to arguably the worst tornado outbreak in US history.

From April 25-28, 2011, 360 tornadoes touched down across 21 different states, mostly across the southeast and east coast.

On April 27th and 28th, this event impacted Virginia. 19 tornadoes touched down including 5 in our viewing area.

The most notable tornado in Virginia was an EF-3 that went through southwestern Virginia in Washington and Smyth counties. Three people died and 50 were injured with that tornado which significantly impacted the town of Glade Spring, Virginia.

All five tornadoes that touched down in our area occurred overnight on April 28th, 2011.

The most notable tornado was an EF-2 that touched down in Rockingham County and tracked right into Shenandoah County. The tornado touched down close to Fulks Run and lifted west of Toms Brook. The tornado was on the ground for 33.5 miles, and had estimated winds of 130 mph.

That's very unusual to have a long track tornado not just in Virginia, but in the Shenandoah Valley.

Fortunately, there were no deaths and only two that were injured with this tornado. "It was like a jet airplane taking off," said Carla Funkhouser, who was asleep at the time. The tornado created damage to her home and property but no one was injured.

A mobile home was obliterated and roofs were removed from homes and barns in Rockingham County. More roofs were ripped off of structures in Shenandoah County and industrial equipment that weighed half a ton was tossed 200 yards.

Two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Rockingham County that night as well. One touched down southeast of Linville, and another passed near Sentara RMH Medical Center and crossed Stone Spring Road near US 33.

"That night I didn't sleep really well and I left the TV on and I was up during the time that this loud noise was going on outside," said Landes, a homeowner in the area.

Augusta County also recorded an EF-1 tornado. This tornado touched down east of Buffalo Gap and lifted west of Churchville. This tornado was on the ground for 4 miles and had max winds of 100 mph.

Faith Simmons tried to get to the basement, but didn't make it in time.

"It just all hit, and it just sounded like missiles hitting the front of the house. Then it's just over with like that,” said Simmons.

Lastly, an EF-0 tornado also touched down in Shenandoah County northeast of Strasburg and lifted north of Middletown in Frederick County.

After the 2011 Super Outbreak greatly impacted the mountainous regions of the Shenandoah Valley and especially southwest Virginia, tornado research was enhanced for mountainous areas. It was found that inclines slow rotation of tornadoes but declines in elevation enhance rotation speeds.

So if a storm travels over a mountain, the rotation slows down and uses motions of a figure skater stretching arms out. The opposite happens when a storm travels down a mountain, and rotation is enhanced.

Many storms over the last ten years in Virginia have proven to us that tornadoes can happen in the mountains and residents who live in these areas should always have a tornado plan just like people in the Great Plains. Of course, you likely won’t have to use the plan as often as others in non-mountainous areas.

