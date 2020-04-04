Remembering the April 1974 Super Tornado Outbreak

The April 3-4, 1974 Super Outbreak was one for the record books. This outbreak is currently the second largest tornado outbreak in the course of a 24 hour period behind 2011’s super outbreak.

The April 3-4, 1974 Super Outbreak led to:

148 tornadoes

in 13 different states.

Six of those tornadoes occurred in Virginia and 6 in West Virginia.

As far as violent tornadoes, there were 23 F4 tornadoes and 7 F5 tornadoes touched down in this outbreak.

The outbreak cost $843 million dollars and at one point, 15 tornadoes were on the ground simultaneously. Hundreds of lives were lost, 315 people lost their lives while there were also over 5,000 injured.

Notable tornadoes in this event include the Xenia, Ohio tornado that was a F5 with max winds of 300 mph. 32 people lost their lives in this tornado and more than a thousand were injured.

Other notable tornadoes include the Brandenburg, Kentucky tornado, that was also a F5 and killed 31 people. Three other tornadoes that were rated F5 touched down in Alabama and each killed over 20 people.

Of the tornadoes that touched down closer to home, there was 1 death in southwest Virginia and 1 death in southeastern West Virginia. Both of these tornadoes were F3 strength (158-206 mph).

One of the six tornadoes in the state touched down in Augusta County. This tornado touched down near Swoope, crossed I-81 just north of Verona and finally lifted near Weyers Cave. No injuries or fatalities occurred with this tornado as it touched down at 6:30 am on April 4, 1974. The tornado was a F1 with estimated winds of 95 mph.

In Mount Sidney, large barns and highway signs were blown over. A state trooper noticed the tornado and said it looked a half-mile wide. This was unlikely due to the amount of damage. The trooper was likely seeing the wall cloud, the rotating cloud that a tornado drops down from. Terrain may have made it look like that was the actual tornado.

The tornado knocked over a tractor trailer on I-81 near Weyers Cave. A chicken house was torn apart between Laurel Hill and Verona, and many trees were knocked down blocking roadways.

Damage across Augusta County was widespread. The city of Staunton was not impacted by the tornado.